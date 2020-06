ALZ Vs SIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) will take on Sigtuna CC in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 League 2020 on Thursday, June 18. The ALZ vs SIG live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The ALZ vs SIG live match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction, the ALZ vs SIG match prediction and ALZ vs SIG Dream11 team and ALZ vs SIG playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the ALZ vs SIG live match.

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for ALZ vs SIG Dream11 team

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream11 squad: SIG

Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 top picks

Here's our ALZ vs SIG Dream11 top picks for the ALZ vs SIG Dream11 match -

A Ejaz

M Rehman

A Khalil

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XIs

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia , Aman Khan, Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil.

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction: ALZ vs SIG Dream 11 likely playing XI: SIG

R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 team

ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction

As per our ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction, SIG start as favourites.

Note: The ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction, ALZ vs SIG Dream11 top picks and ALZ vs SIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ALZ vs SIG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: SIGTUNA CC / INSTAGRAM)