STO Vs ALZ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All ECS T10 League Live Game Info

Stockholm Cricket Club (STO) will take on Alby Zalmi CC (ALZ) in the league game of the ECS T10 League 2020 on Thursday, June 18. The STO vs ALZ live match will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The STO vs ALZ live match will commence at 1:15 PM (IST). Here is a look at our STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, the STO vs ALZ match prediction and STO vs ALZ Dream11 team and STO vs ALZ playing 11 that is expected to fetch you the maximum points in the STO vs ALZ live match.

Also Read: 'Virat Kohli - Freak, Dhoni - Legend': Steve Smith Heaps Praise On Indian Players

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: Squads for STO vs ALZ Dream11 team

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: STO vs ALZ Dream11 squad: STO

Viswanadha Bazawada, Abhishek Mathur, Feroz Patel, Rakesh Kumar, Umesh Bharti, Avinash Upadhyaya, Prem Krishna, Akash Jha, Suman Mokhamatam, Akanshu Mahajan, Harsha Vardahana Singaraju, Himanshu Patel, Ashok Ganesan Ramalingam, Rajesh Lal Raveendran, Kaushik Vats, Sampat Manju Lyengar, Santosh Yadlapalli, Vinod Chalindra, Shrikant Sakpal.

Also Read: India's Bowling Unit Successful Thanks To Smart Use Of Technology: Bharat Arun

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: STO vs ALZ Dream11 squad: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia (WK), Aman Khan (C), Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil, Saad Anis, Farqaleet Kirmani, Amanullah Safi, Sheikh Hadi Iqbal, Rohollah Stanikzai, Syed Muhammad Talha Wasti, Zabihullah Niazy, Yasir Sultan, Kashif Aziz, Basir Sahebi, Muhammad Fahad Javed, Munir Safi, Noman Fawjoon, Rukshan Nawalage, Yakob Safi, Munib Safi, Noman Walyat, Rahel Khan, Zia Alozai, Usman Jabbar.

First of 25 LIVE matches from Stockholm in partnership with Swedish Cricket Federation all this week live on https://t.co/XcSIwRw4nL! 5 games today! ENJOY!🏏🇸🇪 https://t.co/zAGKQ4guUv — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) June 15, 2020

Also Read: CSK Fire Long-time Team Doctor After Insensitive Tweet On Martyered Indian Soldiers

STO vs ALZ Dream11 top picks

Here's our STO vs ALZ Dream11 top picks for the STO vs ALZ Dream11 match -

Azam Khalil

N Komalla

Abhishek Mathur

Also Read: Rahul Dravid 'bored' Talkative Brian Lara To Help Dismiss Him In 2002: Deep Dasgupta

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: STO vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XIs

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: STO vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XI: STO

Vinod Chalindra, Kaushik Vats, Jyotimoi Saikia, Abhishek Mathur, Harsha Vardahana, Sampat Manju, Himanshu Patel, Akanshu Mahajan, Avinash Upadhyaya, Suman Momhamatam, N Komalla

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction: STO vs ALZ Dream 11 likely playing XI: ALZ

Shahed Ali, Muhammad Usman Iftikhar, Azam Khalil, Faraan Chaudhry, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Ismaeel Zia , Aman Khan, Talha Masood, Faseeh Tariq Choudhary, Abdullah Khalil, Samiallah Khalil.

STO vs ALZ Dream11 team

STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction

As per our STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, Stockholm start as favourites

Note: The STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction, STO vs ALZ Dream11 top picks and STO vs ALZ Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The STO vs ALZ Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)