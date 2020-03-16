'Amazing What People Do To Win Games': Netizens Hit Back At Brad Hodge For Criticizing Virat Kohli And Rishabh Pant's Commercial

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant had recently starred in a commercial of a brand to promote face care products. The two brand ambassadors of the company were seen grooving on the benefits of the product. The advertisement went viral instantly with a lot of fans liking it. Virat Kohli had posted the video of the commercial on Twitter.

However, former Australian cricketer, Brad Hodge came forward to criticize this ad. He wrote 'Amazing what people do for money'.

Amazing what people do for money — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 16, 2019

Hodge's comments did not go down well with the netizens.

One netizen posted a video of Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes who were seen dancing in a commercial.

The former Kings XI Punjab head coach hit back by saying, 'As I said amazing what people do for money'.

The Twitterverse then highlighted the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

And some players use sandpaper to make money 😊 — Vikas Shukla (@shuklavikas22) May 17, 2019

Amazing what people do to win games #sandpaper — King kohli⚔️ (@Kingkalyann) May 17, 2019

Nonetheless, the veteran of six Tests and 25 ODIs had to justify his actions by saying what he had actually meant after the netizens had trolled him mercilessly.

Funny, I never did say there was nothing wrong with it. I would do the same. Your interpretation of my comment was so ‘glass half full’ if I attach 😃. Your interpretation would be different — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Amazing how brutal people are in response. So negative and glass half full. I was not speaking in a negative tone. I would do the same if asked and paid. — Brad Hodge (@bradhodge007) May 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Kohli was recently seen holidaying in Goa with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma. The players will need to assemble in Mumbai on May 21 while they are scheduled to depart to London on May 22. India will be playing two warm-up games, one against New Zealand on May 25 and the other one will be against Bangladesh on May 28.

The ICC Cricket World Cup will be played in England and Wales from May 30-July 14. The host England and South Africa will play in the World Cup curtain-raiser on May 30 at The Oval. Team India kicks off its campaign against South Africa on June 5.

