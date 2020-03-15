'Your Home Sir': MS Dhoni Showered With Love From Fans & Staff As Thala Departs From Camp

It looks like the wait to see Captain Cool back on the field just got longer as the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended until April 15 in the wake of the novel coronavirus threat. MS Dhoni had joined Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) training camp on March 3rd and trained for over a week until the camp had been suspended on March 14. MS Dhoni has been on a sabbatical from the game since India's exit from the World Cup in the previous year and it is said to be that the former skipper will decide on the future course of his career after the IPL. The wait to see MS Dhoni back on the field, in a setting similar to how a general directing his troops surrounded by thousands of fans chanting just one name will get a little longer.

'It has become your home sir'

In what can be called a mini-goodbye, the CSK skipper interacted with the fans, the ground staff and the team management before bidding goodbye to them until the league resumed. In a video shared on social media by the side's handle, MS Dhoni is seen talking to the fans, signing autographs for them and waving at them. The ground staff at the Madras Cricket Association (Chepauk) shower love on their beloved Thala, reminding him that this too had become his home.

"It has become your home sir!" Keep whistling, as #Thala Dhoni bids a short adieu to #AnbuDen. 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/XUx3Lw4cpH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 14, 2020

'IPL will happen'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly confirmed that the Indian Premier League will take place this year, although it will be truncated, after meeting with the franchise owners on Saturday. In the wake of the threat of the novel Coronavirus, the BCCI had announced on Thursday to suspend the IPL till April 15, complying with the directives issued by the Health Ministry as well as keeping in mind the travel restrictions imposed on foreign nationals. After meeting the owners of the franchises, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said that the league will take place this year and that the situation will be reviewed every week in order to chalk out the future course of action.

