AMD Vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) and Cyprus Moufflon (CYM) in the final group stage match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, July 24 at 1:30 PM IST.

The match looks to be a mismatch on paper with AMD lying at the bottom of the points table, while CYM are currently second on the point table and are certain to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. An exciting clash awaits with both sides looking for the two points on Friday.

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Ahil Malik, Arslan Ashraf, Murtaza Yamin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Murali Alanki, Manikanta Ranimekala, Gurdeep Sharma, Lakhwinder Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Manjinder Singh, Gurwinder Sing, Gursewak Singh, Muneeb Mughal, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Mehran Khan, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Chamal Sadun, Nalin Pathirana, Kamal Raiz, Muhammad Hussain and Scott Austin.

AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks

Here's our AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks for the AMD vs CYM Dream11 game -

G Singh

R Kumar

C Sadun

Swaroop Pattanaik, Hitesh Thadani, Shailendra Chauhan, Aritra Chakraborty, Vimal Khanduri, Vilok Sharma, Ashish Srivastava, Gaurav Sagwan, Preetaj Deol, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Saurabh Panghal.

Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Mehran Khan, Waqar Ali, Ravi Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Hussain, Nalin Pathirana, Murali Alanki, Kamal Raiz.



As per our AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction, CYM are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper

Note: The AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction, AMD vs CYM Dream11 top picks and AMD vs CYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs CYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

