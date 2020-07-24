AMD Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) and Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT) will face each other in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Friday, July 24 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, AMD vs NCT Dream11 team and AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: IPL To Begin On Sept 19 In UAE, Players To Travel 25 Days Prior For Quarantine: Sources

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 preview

Both teams are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table and the result in this clash is unlikely to change their standings on the points table. Expect the match to be a cracking encounter with two valuable points on offer for both sides.

Also Read: ICC Confirms The Cancellation Of Two More Cricketing Events Due To The Global Pandemic

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team: AMD

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Also Read: England Has Hard Seamers' Choice For Decisive Third Test Against West Indies

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Also Read: Richards-Botham Trophy For England-West Indies Tests

AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Here's our AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks for the AMD vs NCT Dream11 Dream11 game -

Y Khan

S Pattanaik

A Hossain

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT playing XI

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT playing XI: AMD

Preetaj Doel, Aritra Chakraborty, Swaroop Pattanaik, Rahul Shukla, Shailendra Chauhan, Vilok Sharma, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Hitesh Thadani, Vimal Khanduri, Santosh Manda

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT playing XI: NCT

Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed



AMD vs NCT Dream11

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, NCT are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks and AMD vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)

