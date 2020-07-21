AMD Vs NCT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live Game Info

Amdocs Cricket Club (AMD) taking on Nicosia Tigers (NCT) in the first match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. The match between both the teams will be played at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Tuesday, July 21 at 11:30 AM IST. Here is a look at our AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, AMD vs NCT Dream11 team and AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: Meme Fest Ensues On Social Media As ICC Postpones This Year's T20 World Cup To 2021

AMD vs NCT Dream11 team and preview

Both teams had a poor start to their campaign losing their matches on Monday. While Nicosia Tigers lost to Punjab Lions, Amdocs came up short twice, which leaves them at the bottom of the table. Both the teams will be now looking to win this match an open their account in the tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Governing Council To Decide Venue & Schedule On Friday; Read What's On The Agenda

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team: AMD

Aniket Malpure, Arjun Pasoriya, Ashish Srivastava, Chaitas Shah, Avinash Rane, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol, Vimal Khanduri, Gaurav Sagwan, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Rahul Shukla, Hitesh Thadani, Lahu Deshmukh, Sanjeev Kumar, Santosh Manda, Giridhar Singh, Shailendra Chauhan, Shravan Kumar, Sumeet Advani, Indrakiranreddy Kancharla, Neelesh Makarande, Vilok Sharma, Swaroop Pattanaik, Saurabh Panghal and Vijaya Naravula.

Also Read: If Australia Hosts T20 World Cup In 2021, Tickets Already Bought Will Remain Valid: ICC

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team: NCT

Abdul Manan, Abdul Mobeen, Abid Ali, Aizaz Jameel, Amir Sohail, Anowar Hossain, Abdullah Al Tasmin, Benojir Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Habibur Rahman, Iftekar Jaman, Jahid Hassan, Kazi Saiful, Yasir Khan, Rashidul Hasan, Roman Mazumder, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Sakhawat Hossain, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Faruk Ahmed and Qasim Anwar.

Also Read: Recommendation Made For Auto Renewal Of CAB Membership

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks

Here's our AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks for the AMD vs NCT Dream11 game -

R Hassan

F Mia

S U Hassan

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: AMD

S Komiripalepu, A Chakraborty, S Pattanaik, R Shukla, H Thadani, V Khanduri, S Chauhan, A Srivastava, G Sagwan, V Sharma and S Kumar

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction: AMD vs NCT Dream11 team playing XI: NCT

F Mia, A Mobeen, H Rahman, R Hasan, Y Khan, K Saiful, F Ahmed, A Jameel, S Ul Hasan, A Ali and A al Tasmin

AMD vs NCT Dream11 team

Here's our AMD vs NCT Dream11 team which can fetch you maximum points -

AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction

As per our AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, NCT will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction, AMD vs NCT Dream11 top picks and AMD vs NCT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The AMD vs NCT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / YOUTUBE)

