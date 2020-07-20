Meme Fest Ensues On Social Media As ICC Postpones This Year's T20 World Cup To 2021

Netizens were disappointed after the governing body of international cricket the International Cricket Council had confirmed the postponement of this year's ICC T20 World Cup due to the ongoing global pandemic. In a major development, the upcoming T20 World Cup that was scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14.

After the news broke out, it was just a matter of time before the passionate cricket fans came forward to unleash their frustrations as they indulged in a hilarious meme fest. Here are some of the reactions:

Would love to see 20-20 world cup man. Disappointed pic.twitter.com/8rOYBNZMZN — atul bhagat (@Nikkerman) July 20, 2020

PCB: They cancelled Asia Cup to make way for IPL.



ICC: pic.twitter.com/iEz67khoU0 — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) July 20, 2020

Chalna T20WORLD CUP kra na pic.twitter.com/9aI0cJ2jKQ — PUNwitter (@Illlogical2) July 20, 2020

T20 WC 2021 & 2023 ODI WC also rescheduled

The T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

"At today’s meeting of the IBC Board (the commercial subsidiary of the ICC), windows for the next three ICC men’s events were also agreed to bring clarity to the calendar and give the sport the best possible opportunity over the next three years to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19," the ICC said in a statement. "The IBC Board agreed to continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation and assess all the information available in order to make a considered decision on future hosts to ensure the sport is able to stage safe and successful global events in 2021 and 2022. The IBC Board will also continue to evaluate the situation in relation to being able to stage the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 in New Zealand in February next year. In the meantime, planning for this event continues as scheduled," it added.

