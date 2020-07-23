ICC Confirms The Cancellation Of Two More Cricketing Events Due To The Global Pandemic

The governing body of world cricket the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the cancellation of two more events in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic. The ICC has postponed September's Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 series to be hosted in Namibia and the U19 Cricket World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 due to take place in August in Tanzania.

The World Cup League 2 series, which was to be hosted in Namibia in September, was part of the qualification for the 2023 World Cup -- involving Namibia, Papua New Guinea, and the United States, the ICC said in a statement. The World Cup League 2 series, which was to be hosted in Namibia in September, was part of the qualification for the 2023 World Cup -- involving Namibia, Papua New Guinea and the United States, the ICC said in a statement.

The U19 World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 in Africa was due to take place in Tanzania between August 7 and 14, involving Botswana?, Kenya?, Mozambique?, Rwanda?, Sierra Leone and the host country.

The ICC said its priority continues to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials, fans and the whole cricket community. "With ongoing international travel restrictions, global health concerns still prominent and on government and public health authority advice in relation to COVID-19 we have decided in partnership with members, to postpone two further qualifying events," ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

The game's governing body further said that the remaining U19 World Cup Regional Qualifier Division 2 event in Asia scheduled between December 1 and 9 in Thailand is being monitored and kept under review.

Three World Cups to be staged in the next three years

In a major development, the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in Australia later this year has been postponed to 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken in the ICC meeting held on Monday. The ICC has zeroed down a window between October-November 2021 for the postponed World Cup with the final date being November 14.

The T20 World Cup 2021 has also been pushed to October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022 while the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India between October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Courtesy: AP/PTI)



