Amid Calls To Ban Switch-hit, Glenn Maxwell Reverse Sweeps Yadav For A Maximum In 3rd ODI

It is quite evident that Glenn Maxwell loves to play the switch-hit and it has been his favourite cricketing trademark shot since the early stages of his career. He once again played that shot to perfection in the third ODI against India at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday that left the fans spellbound.

'Outrageous'

Cricket Australia posted a video of the power-hitter taking the chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav to the cleaners with his signature shot after which they had asked the fans to describe that beautiful shot in one word. Here are a few of the reactions that stood out from the rest.

Ian Chappell calls for a ban on switch-hit

Maxwell made a statement after his countryman and one of the legends of Australian cricket had called for a ban on switch-hit calling it an 'illegal shot'.

"The Australian batting has been exceptional. They've made it look pretty easy...particularly Smith and Maxwell, some of the shots he plays are hard to believe. (Switch-hitting) is amazingly skillful - but it's not fair," said Chappell while speaking to Wide World of Sports. "It's very simple. Maxwell hit a couple of (switch-hit) shots and Warner did (Sunday) night. All you've got to say is that if the batsman changes the order of his hands or his feet (as the bowler runs in), then it's an illegal shot," he said.

Even the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle was also on the same page with the former Aussie skipper as well as his co-commentator. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Bhogle wrote that he completely agrees with Ian Chappell on this and had long said that the switch hit is unfair because the bowler sets the field for a right-handed batsman who cannot then become a left-hander.

Giving further clarification, the versatile cricket pundit added that a right-arm bowler should be allowed to run in and bowl left-handed too.

I agree completely with Ian Chappell. I have long said that the switch hit is unfair because the bowler sets the field for a right handed batsman who cannot then become a left hander. A right arm bowler should then be allowed to run in and bowl left handed too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 1, 2020

Coming back to the 3rd ODI, the explosive middle-order batsman played a game-changing innings to near perfection with a 38-ball 59 at a strike rate of 155.26 including three boundaries and four maximums. When it appeared as if he would single-handedly take the game away from the visitors, he was bamboozled by a picture-perfect yorker from Jasprit Bumrah with the hosts still needing 35 from 33 deliveries.

In the end, India managed a consolation win by 13 runs by bowling out the Aussies for 289 in the final over.

