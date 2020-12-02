Virat Kohli, Rahul Team Up To Send Threatening Alex Carey Packing, Get India Back In Game

India will be looking to manage a consolation win in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Manuka Oval, Canberra on Wednesday. The visitors heaved a sigh of relief after wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was sent back after being involved in a big mix-up just when he was threatening to take the game away from the Indians.

This happened in the 38th over that was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja. On the fourth ball, Jaddu had bowled a flatter one outside the off-stump as Carey looked to work the ball towards the leg-side. However, skipper Virat Kohli misfielded at short mid-wicket. Seizing an opportunity, the southpaw decided to take a quick single but to no avail, as Kohli did not take much time to recover and collected the ball after which he threw it to stumper KL Rahul. Alex did put in a desperate dive but he was well short of his crease when Rahul had dislodged the bails. It was indeed a big breakthrough for India and a huge blow for Australia.

The middle-order batsman had to walk back for a 42-ball 38 and that too when he was looking in fine touch to take the game away from the opposition.

Pandya-Jadeja power India to 302/5

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in this dead-rubber contest. The visitors did get off to a decent start and only skipper Kohli could manage a half-century in the top-order while others could not make it big after getting off to good starts. He scored a fine 63 before being caught behind by Alex Carey of Josh Hazlewood.

At 152/5, it seemed that the Aussies would restrict the Indians to a manageable total but the middle-order duo of Hardik Pandya (92*) and Ravindra Jadeja (66*) had other ideas as they added a 150-run stand for the sixth-wicket that helped the Men In Blue breach the 300-run mark which looked difficult at one stage. In the end, India finished their innings at 302/5 in their 50 overs.

