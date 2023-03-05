Amid Indore Pitch Row, Source Reveals If Team India Has 'instructed' GCA For 4th Test

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) revealed notable details about the instructions they have received from the Indian cricket team about the Ahmedabad pitch, which will be used for the fourth Test against Australia. This comes after the ICC deemed the Indore pitch as ‘poor’, after days of debate and discussions about the rank turner where Australia claimed a nine-wicket win. 30 wickets, notably fell in the first two days of the 3rd Test in Indore with deliveries turning upto 4.8 degrees on Day 1 itself.

Days ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia, a GCA source spoke to PTI and revealed that the team hasn't given any instruction to the ground staff. "We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season,” the source revealed.

“BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator”

The state association source went on to mention how Railways scored over 500 runs after batting first in the match, while Gujarat still suffered an innings loss despite scoring 200+ runs in both their innings. "Obviously, the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch,” the source added.

Further speaking to PTI, he went on to explain why the two Test matches between India and England concluded within two days in 2021. "You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out," he added.

India vs Australia, 4th Test match in Ahmedabad to begin on March 9

India kicked off the series with a win by an innings and 132 runs in Nagpur, before winning the second Test in Delhi by six wickets. Australia picked up their first victory of the series in Indore after beating India by nine wickets. With the series now standing 2-1 in India’s favor, both teams will lock horns in the series finale from March 9.