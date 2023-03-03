Following India's 9-wicket defeat against Australia in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The WTC final qualification has drastically changed. While Australia have secured their place in the final, India would have to wait for the series to finish to see off their ultimate destiny.

In what could be stated as a dramatic change in the momentum, Australia have thrashed India in Indore cementing its place in the final of WTC. India on the other hand who after the first two matches looked all set to whitewash Australia have found itself in a spot of bother. However, the respite is that it's still all in the hands of India.

India's WTC Final qualification scenario after IND vs Aus third Test

Going into the fourth Test, which is scheduled to start on 9th March, India would have to look for victory and have to register a 3-1 win over Australia. If India manage to get the victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad then they will book their spot in the WTC final. But, if the fourth Test ends in a draw then the attention will shift to New Zealand, where Sri Lanka will begin their final lap to qualify for the WTC final. If SL manages to get a 2-0 victory over NZ in the series then SL will get the ticket to the final. The scenario will remain the same if India loses the fourth Test. Anyhow, SL will have to get the 2-0 win over NZ to receive any chance of reaching the final of WTC final.

This would only be the second occasion when the WTC final will be played. The first final was played in 2021 between India and New Zealand. NZ emerged as the eventual winner back then but India are again set to make it to the top. Following this setback, India still has its destiny in their own hands. All they have to do is register a win in the fourth Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Sri Lanka are the other contender alongside India, as one place has already been filled by Australia. Lanka however have tough odds to deal with. They have the task of Whitewashing New Zealand in New Zealand. While it is a tough ask, the age-old phrase "cricket is a game of glorious uncertainties" doesn't let any probability turn into certainty. So, it ain't over until the fat lady sings, and like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the narrative of the WTC final may also have some twists and turns.