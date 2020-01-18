Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Express Condolences Over Bapu Nadkarni's Demise

After former cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar broke the news of the demise of former all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed sorrow over his death on Friday. Bapu Nadkarni, 86, died on Friday following an old-age related illness. Nadkarni was regarded as one of the most economical bowlers in his times.

Taking to his Twitter, Tendulkar expressed grief over his demise and offered condolence to his kin.

Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones.

Rest in Peace Sir🙏. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020

Nadkarni had played 41 test matches in his entire cricket career with having conceded just 2559 runs from 9165 balls he bowled in Test cricket. His test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2000 balls bowled. Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan also expressed grief as he replied to Tendulkar's post.

... and when needed to spend time at the crease to delay the result he had the capacity to block every ball, frustrate the bowling opposition and just remain there without scoring anything .. prayers https://t.co/VLCRqNItkZ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2020

Nadkarni was best known for his left-arm spin bowling and ability to get maiden overs at will. Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart having played 191 first-class matches and taken 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.

Sunil Gavaskar offers condolences

Former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar also offered his condolence stating it to be a personal loss as he recalled Nadkarni's pro-active role as an assistant manager who doubled up as a tactician during India's tour of Australia in 1980-81. Speaking to the reporters on Friday, Gavaskar said,

"He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was "chhoddo matt" [hang in there]. He was a gritty cricketer despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there as he believed in "chhoddo matt".

"Every time he was on a tour he was very very helpful in terms of strategy. At lunchtime or team time, he would say try this if you were a fielding captain. He would tell bring this bowler or ask this bowler to bowl round the wicket. He was fantastic. Indian cricket has lost a real champion, " he added

(With Inputs from Agencies)