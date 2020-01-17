IND Vs AUS: Kuldeep Yadav Picks Up His 100th ODI Wicket To Trigger Batting-order Collapse

After a humiliating defeat in the first ODI against Australia, India looked determined to level the three-match series in the second ODI at Rajkot. The Indian side put up a mammoth total of 340 for the visitors to chase and the Aussies looked comfortable until Kuldeep Yadav brought his magic fingers into play. Yadav scalped the wicket of Alex Carey first to register his 100th ODI wicket.

Following Carey's wicket, Yadav then dismissed Steve Smith just three two deliveries later to help India get back in the game. Yadav's googly deprived Steve Smith of a much-deserving century as he was dismissed on 98. Smith's wicket then triggered the collapse of Australian batting line-up. Yadav is now the third-fastest player along with Imran Tahir to breach the 100-ODI wickets mark. The Chinaman took 58 innings to achieve the feat.

Two wickets in one Kuldeep Yadav over of Alex Carey and Steve Smith and we are right back into the game.@imkuldeep18 has unlocked another milestone as he gets to his 100 ODI wickets 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZSTWbxJJUi — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

Pandey's one-handed stunner

Indian pacer Mohammad Shami helped India grab the first wicket of the second innings by sending David Warner back to the pavilion. However, without Manish Pandey's moment of brilliance in the field, it wouldn't have been possible to dismiss the ace Australian batsman. Pandey's aerobatic one-handed catch at cover point ensured that the Indian side get rid of in-form Warner early in the innings.

Dhawan misses out on a well-deserved ton

Dhawan started off well after the Men In Blue were once again asked to bat by Australian skipper Aaron Finch. Both Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 81 runs for the opening wicket before Sharma was trapped plumb in front of the wicket by Adam Zampa for 42. The southpaw then continued to keep the scoreboard ticking along with skipper Virat Kohli as the duo added more than 50 runs for the second-wicket stand as the opener registered his 29th half-century in the 50-overs format.

He continued to take the bowlers to the cleaners and raced away into the 90s in no time. The left-hander played a spectacular cover drive off Kane Richardson to bring up the 100-run stand with Kohli for the second wicket. However, Richardson had the last laugh on the following delivery when he accounted for the opening batsman.

