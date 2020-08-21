Anand Mahindra Inspires Followers On Friday Morning With THIS Olympics Example

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra's love for sports is well documented. The chairman of Mahindra Group along with his brother-in-law and sports commentator, Charu Sharma, launched Pro Kabaddi League in 2014, which has rekindled the craze for Kabaddi in the country. A vocal personality on social media, Anand Mahindra shared a meme of a lifeguard vouching for the safety of some of the world’s most efficient swimmers during the Olympics.

Anand Mahindra motivates his followers by sharing Olympics lifeguard meme

In a Friday morning Twitter post, Anand Mahindra encouraged his followers to never feel “useless” and reminded them that there’s someone who assumed the job of a lifeguard at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Mahindra reiterated with a “No job is unimportant" meme, where a lifesaver was stationed at the side of the pool watching the Olympic swimmers critically with waterproof screens.

While having a lifeguard for some of the world's best swimmers might be deemed completely unnecessary, Anand Mahindra believes that his presence was at the end of the day ‘essential’. The 65-year-old's post comes in at a time where the world has been brought to a standstill amidst the pandemic, where businesses have suffered unprecedented losses. Netizens found inspiration from Anand Mahindra's Olympics tweet and agreed with the business tycoon's assessment.

Funny, but also profound. No job is unimportant...Good to remember as we start our work today... pic.twitter.com/TkRBHPgOhA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 21, 2020

Anand Mahindra is known to share inspirational quotes and anecdotes on Twitter and never shies away from speaking his mind. The 65-year-old, on Independence Day this year, had shared a video of a young child adorably singing the Indian national anthem and claimed that he listened to the video every year. Anand Mahindra added that the child's innocence and concentration moves him as much as the best rendition of the national anthem. The business tycoon last week shared a dose of philosophy with his followers, quoting Dr Steve Maraboli.

I saw this first a year or more ago. I’ve stored it and I watch it every year to get my josh up before Independence Day. It moves me as much as the best rendition of our anthem by the most accomplished musicians. His innocence & concentration gets me every time. #friday pic.twitter.com/gFnj66cisd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 14, 2020

“Sometimes problems don’t require a solution to solve them: instead they require maturity to outgrow them.’ —Dr. Steve Maraboli. Sound advice. And #sunday is the perfect day to deploy this philosophy. Choose (carefully) the problems of the past week you will outgrow today... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 16, 2020

Anand Mahindra on MS Dhoni retirement

Much has been said about what #Dhoni brought to the game. I’m no expert on cricket & I remember I 1st noticed him when my mother pointed him out on TV intrigued by his hairstyle. He reminded us that to make an impact: a) Be authentic b) Be bold/take risk c) Stand out. #Monday pic.twitter.com/MVD8Ijk77v — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 17, 2020

Former India captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement after a year-long sabbatical after Team India's exit in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Tributes flew in for the CSK captain and Anand Mahindra also joined in on the plaudits on the wicketkeeper-batsman, who led India to multiple honours in international cricket. The business tycoon pointed out that MS Dhoni had intrigued his mother with his unconventional hairstyle and reminded everyone on how to make an impact. Mahindra believes Dhoni's career taught one to be authentic, be bold enough to take a risk and stand out from the rest.

(Image Courtesy: PTI)