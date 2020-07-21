Pro Kabaddi Co-founder Anand Mahindra Grateful After Gaining 8 Million Twitter Followers

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra is quite an influential figure on social media. The Managing Director of the multinational conglomerate, Mahindra Group, frequently gives his take on current affairs happening across the country. Quite recently, Anand Mahindra crossed the 8 million followers mark on Twitter. The feat prompted him to see a spiritual significance in his number of followers as evidenced from his post on Tuesday, July 21.

Anand Mahindra talks about numerological significance in his number of followers

Anand Mahindra, who is one of the co-founders of one of India's top sporting tournaments, Pro Kabaddi League through Mashal Sports, took to the microblogging site to acknowledge the achievement. In the caption, he wrote that he looked up the numerological significance of the number 8. Anand Mahindra further wrote that in a “karmic” sense, the number 8 is about “giving back” as “it balances achievement with gratitude”. He later thanked all his followers and mentioned about acknowledging the responsibility of “giving back”.

Pro Kabaddi League’s co-founder Anand Mahindra’s spiritual tweet

Just reached 8m followers. Looked up the numerological significance of #8 & found this: “Karmic: In a spiritual sense, the number 8 is all about giving back. It balances achievement with gratitude.” So let me say a big thank you to all. 🙏🏽 I acknowledge the responsibility — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 21, 2020

Anand Mahindra launched thhe Pro Kabaddi League, an Indian professional kabaddi league, in 2014 along with sports commentator Charu Sharma. The inaugural edition of the tournament itself reportedly generated 435 million viewers and it has proven out to be a successful sporting event even in its subsequent years. The Pro Kabaddi League’s popularity has only grown further as the years went by due to the presence of several well-known personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan in Pro Kabaddi League

Abhishek Bachchan is the owner of the popular Pro Kabaddi franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers. The team is helmed by Deepak Hooda, who is also the captain of the Indian Kabaddi team. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned team won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2014.

Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in Pro Kabaddi League

The Pro Kabaddi League has also been graced by the presence of Indian cricketing legends and former captains Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni as well as current skipper Virat Kohli. Sachin Tendulkar was one of the co-owners of the Tamil Thalaivas team. Meanwhile, veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni appeared in a promotional campaign for Pro Kabaddi League in November 2018. Additionally, Virat Kohli was seen singing India’s national anthem prior to one of the Pro Kabaddi matches of the 2019 season.

Image credit: PTI