Andhra T20 League CPN XI Vs KIN XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Champions XI take on Kings XI clash in the 10th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming info, how to watch CPN XI vs KIN XI live in India and where to catch CPN XI vs KIN XI live scores

Andhra T20 League: Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming and preview

Competitive cricket returns to the state with the introduction of the inaugural Andhra T20 League. The tournament will provide a platform to 90 cricketers from the region to showcase their talent on a big stage. The players have been segregated into six different teams by the association itself. Champions XI and Kings XI will battle it out in an upcoming encounter of the league.

Kings XI have been the most dominant teams and they sit right at the top of the points table. Having played three matches, the side have lost only a single clash. They are coming into the match after a comprehensive win against Warriors XI. Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar's sensational unbeaten 98 guided the team to an imposing total of 191. Their bowling unit ran through the opposition's batting line-up as they bundled them out for a paltry 65.

Champions XI have only one win to their name after playing three matches. After losing their first two matches in the tournament, the side made a thumping comeback in their subsequent game. Their 40-run win over Legends XI will give them the much-needed confidence.

Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Weather report

The conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted T20 cricket match. It will be sunny during the match time and rain is likely to stay away from the contest. The temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: Pitch report

The strip at the RDT Sports Complex have assisted both the batsman and the bowlers. The wicket has settled in nicely after the initial games. Considering the wicket and the conditions, a high-scoring match between the two sides is on the cards. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a big total upfront.

CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming: CPN XI vs KIN XI live in India & Andhra T20 live streaming details

The Andhra T20 live matches will not be televised in the country. Fans who wish to catch CPN XI vs KIN XI can tune in to the FanCode app. The Sports aggregator platform has bagged the official rights for streaming Andhra T20 live in India. For CPN XI vs KIN XI live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the Andhra Cricket Board.

Source: FanCode

