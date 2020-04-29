Andre Russell: KKR's Birthday Boy Sings Akshay Kumar's Popular Bollywood Song; Watch Video

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 postponed until further notice due to the India lockdown, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Andre Russell is currently spending time at home with family. The explosive West Indian turned 32 on Wednesday and his IPL team KKR decided to wish their star player by posting a throwback video of him singing a Bollywood song

KKR star Andre Russell sings 'Desi Boyz' song

The video is from IPL 2019 when KKR had defeated Kings XI Punjab to keep themselves in contention for playoffs. In this video, Andre Russell can be heard singing popular song Subah Hone Naa De from Bollywood movie Desi Boyz. The rest of the KKR players can be seen bonding over the moment and looked to be enjoying themselves. Here is Andre Russell's singing video.

#ViralVideo: Watch birthday boy @Russell12A singing Hindi song 'Subah hone na de' 🔥



Dre Russ is one of them 'Desi Boyz' after all!



May you keep entertaining us on and off the field for many years to come!💜#HappyBirthdayAndre #DreRuss #Bollywood #KolkataKnightRiders #Cricket pic.twitter.com/qU4VVcA5ex — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 29, 2020

Andre Russell knock helps KKR beats KXIP in IPL 2019 to keep playoffs hopes alive

Chasing a target of 184, Shubman Gill led from the front with unbeaten 65 off 49 balls. Gill along with Chris Lynn (46 off 22 balls) set the pace to chase down the target. Andre Russell scored 24 runs off 14 balls, which also included a couple of sixes, to not only help KKR reach the target in 18 overs but they also improved their net run-rate

Andre Russell career with KKR in IPL

Andre Russell has been a mainstay for KKR side since 2014 thanks to his all-round performances. The explosive West Indian was the leading run-getter for KKR in last year's IPL. Despite Andre Russell's strong performances, the Kolkata-based franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs.

Andre Russell had scored 510 runs in 14 games and also took 11 wickets in the tournament. Recently, former KKR skipper Gautam Gambhir, during an interview with Star Sports, had said that KKR could have possibly won more titles had Andre Russell joined the side earlier.

(IMAGE: KKR/ TWITTER)