KKR Star Andre Russell Reveals Literally Going Weak On His Knees For Girls In The Past

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell is one of the most explosive batsmen in modern-day cricket. His ability to hit the ball out of the park is unmatched which is why he is considered as the most devastating batsman in the world right now. Andre Russell's stunning knocks in IPL 2019 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he single-handedly took games away from the opposition is the testament to his hitting prowess.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: From Dinesh Karthik to Prasidh Krishna, salaries of all KKR players

Andre Russell has advice for youngsters

While speaking to Gulf News, the KKR all-rounder has made a sensational revelation. He said that he wanted to look attractive for girls and is now paying the price for ignoring the pain in his knees. Andre Russell had words of advice for budding cricketers. He said that youngsters who wanted to be the next Andre Russell should focus on working on their lower part of the body. He also urged the youngsters to take care of their knees and learn from what happened to him.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Tom Banton confirms KKR presence after rejecting Michael Vaughan's advice

Andre Russell further said that when he was 23 or 24, he started feeling the pain in his knees but he ignored it or took painkillers and kept running. He also said that he didn't have anyone to advise him on his fitness else he would have been pain-free and wouldn't have to get a surgery done.

Andre Russell also said that by the time he reached his late twenties, he started feeling the pain like he never felt before as the wear and tear began to show up. He realized his mistake and said that if he had done the strengthening exercises like training of the legs and had done the right things, he would have been fitter.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan sarcastically asked by Twitterati to pay Tom Banton's KKR salary

Meanwhile, Andre Russell will be in India next month to play in the IPL 2020. He will play for KKR and the franchise would hope that the Jamaican all-rounder replicates his performance from the last season.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Michael Vaughan urges KKR star Tom Banton to abandon ₹1 crore contract

IMAGE COURTESY: ANDRE RUSSELL INSTAGRAM