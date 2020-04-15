Andrew Flintoff Reveals Wife 'secretly' Gave Birth To Their Fourth Child On Christmas 2019

Former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff and his wife Rachael secretly welcomed their fourth child over Christmas. On Tuesday, Andrew Flintoff revealed his son's name. While speaking on talkSPORT, Andrew Flintoff said that his son Preston was born at Christmas and it is the first time he has actually spoken about it.

Andrew Flintoff reveals about the secret birth of his fourth child

Flintoff, 42 and wife Rachael Wools, 39, named their newborn Preston in order to pay a tribute to his birthplace. Andrew Flintoff has three children already, Holly, 15, Corey, 14, and Rocky, 12. Andrew Flintoff first announced his wife's pregnancy in October after Rachael revealed her bump at the Attitude Awards.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent the UK into a lockdown. Andrew Flintoff is currently spending time with his family at their home in Greater Manchester due to the coronavirus pandemic. Andrew Flintoff is loving spending more quality time with his newborn son. He further said that they have got another baby and it has been nice spending time with him.

Ricky Ponting picks Andrew Flintoff's over as the 'best over he has faced'

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting picked Andrew Flintoff's fiery & magical over from the iconic 2005 Ashes Test at Edgbaston as the best over he has ever faced. Responding to England Cricket's tweet, Punter recalled the delivery that trapped him - a 'classic reverse swing' at over 90 mph that saw the audience at Birmingham go berserk as the Aussie skipper walked back.

Ricky Ponting said that the Ashes 2005 was one of the all-time great series even though Australia were at the receiving end in that series against a resurgent English side led by Michael Vaughan on English soil. Ponting had said this during a live interaction with the explosive Australian left-handed batsman David Warner on Instagram.

IMAGE COURTESY: ANDREW FLINTOFF INSTAGRAM