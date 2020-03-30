IPL 2020 Set To Be Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Crisis, No Mega Auction Next Year: Report

With coronavirus cases in India crossing the 1000 mark, the need for precaution is higher than ever. In times like these, the fate of the IPL 2020 has started to become more evident. The T20 mega league, which was originally supposed to begin on March 29, had been pushed to a date beyond April 15 by the BCCI. Multiple media reports are now suggesting that the league is being scrapped altogether.

IPL cancelled: BCCI to take the final call after government statement

According to a report by a leading Indian news portal, a source close to the BCCI has revealed that the IPL 2020 is set to be cancelled. Citing the situation of coronavirus in the country, the source reflected on how social distancing is not an option in stadiums. The source concluded by confirming that the IPL 2020 would be played next year and the franchises will be informed after the confirmation of the same with the government. Earlier this month, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 so that it could get some time to assess the coronavirus situation in the country. April 15 is also the last day of the India lockdown.

IPL cancelled: What happens to the teams?

To much fanfare, the IPL Auctions for the 2020 season happened last year and some big purchases were made. Australian superstars like Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell returned to their former teams for mammoth price tags. Now that the BCCI will have the IPL cancelled, what happens to the 2020 teams? The source revealed that the sides will remain the same with an option to add or remove players ahead of the next season. The IPL would have had a mega auction ahead of the next year where teams would be majorly overhauled. Now, the mega auction will be pushed to the 2022 season, according to the BCCI source that has been cited.

IPL postponed: No chance for IPL 2020?

It had been earlier reported that the BCCI was trying to hold an IPL in May inside a state like Maharashtra, as it would involve less travelling. However, the coronavirus trends in the country show Maharashtra as the most-infected state, so holding the IPL there could be fairly risky for all personnel involved. The last official update from the BCCI was that it had the IPL postponed to a date beyond April 15 and an update on the "reported" cancellation can be expected soon.

