Angelo Mathews Picks Virat Kohli As His Favourite 'Fab 4' Batsman In Modern-day Cricket

Veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews has picked Virat Kohli as his favourite 'Fab 4' batsman in modern-day cricket that includes the likes of top-ranked Test batsman Steve Smith, charismatic New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, and, English Test skipper Joe Root. Virat beats them all convincingly as he has 43 ODI centuries, over 20,000 international runs, and 70 international centuries.

'I would go with Virat Kohli': Angelo Mathews

“I would go with Virat Kohli as he is one of the most consistent after (Kumar) Sangakkara", said Mathews while talking to Anis Sajan on Episode 2 of Mr. Cricket UAE Podcast.

Virat Kohli's successful journey so far

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of this generation. He had first burst onto the scene just months after leading India to U-19 World Cup triumph in 2008. He has scored 7223 runs in 85 Tests, 11867 runs in 248 ODIs, and 2794 runs in 82 T20Is. Kohli (43) needs just seven more tons to get past his idol Sachin who has 49 tons in the 50-overs format.

The Indian skipper had surpassed the likes of Tendulkar and Caribbean legend Brian Lara to become the only player in the history of the game to score 20,000 runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli had achieved this feat during World Cup 2019.

Meanwhile, the batting megastar was all set to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the global pandemic. RCB will be eyeing their maiden IPL crown after faltering at the final hurdle thrice in the 2009, 2011, and, 2016 editions respectively.

India's next two away bilateral series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe respectively have been called off due to coronavirus fear.

