Anil Kumble Lauds Jasprit Bumrah For Emulating His Bowling Action In Recent Net Session

Veteran spinner Anil Kumble was really impressed with Team India's current pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as he tried to imitate the former in the nets on Saturday.

'Well done Boom': Anil Kumble

Bumrah was lauded by the passionate cricket fans on social media after he was seen bowling spin during a net session in Chennai. However, when this video came to the legendary leggie's notice, he appreciated India's premier speedster for trying to emulate him.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Team India head coach hailed Jassi's efforts and mentioned that he was 'pretty close' to bowling like Kumble. The cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst then added that the frontline pacer is an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating his style.

'Jumbo' concluded by wishing him luck for the upcoming home series against England.

Well done Boom. Pretty close 👍🏽. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 31, 2021

Bumrah emulates Kumble in the nets

While the passionate cricket fans have seen Bumrah bamboozling the best in the business by his fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers, for a change, he decided to become a spinner in the nets and was seen emulating spin legend, Anil Kumble a couple of days ago.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had posted a video where India's pace spearhead was seen rolling his arms over and imitate Kumble's bowling action. At the same time, the BCCI also came up with a video compilation of a few bowling spells of the former Indian skipper from the early 2000s.

Anil Kumble's cricketing career

The Karnataka cricketer has 619 Test scalps. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in red-ball cricket after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Aussie sensation Shane Warne (709) respectively. 'Jumbo' had bid adieu to international cricket in 2008. He is currently a commentator/analyst and a former coach of Team India.

The leggie was roped in as India's head coach in 2016 and stepped down from the position after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 due to an alleged rift with skipper Virat Kohli.

The Men In Blue who were the defending champions had a great outing as they made it to the finals. However, they failed to defend their title by suffering a humiliating 180-run defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Pakistan who went on to win their maiden CT title.

Chasing a stiff target of 339 to retain their title, India's top-order including the likes of Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, and Shikhar Dhawan were sent back to the pavilion early on as they never recovered from the initial setback and were eventually bundled out for 158.

