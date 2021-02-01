India Vs England: GCA To Invite PM Modi For Test Match At Gujarat's Massive Motera Stadium

Ahead of the Test series between India and England, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has also sought to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third Test match scheduled to be played at the newly-built Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The gigantic stadium is set to host its first international Cricket match after the completion of construction in February 2020, following which it hosted former US President Donald Trump and PM Modi at the Namaste Trump event.

The state cricket association may also invite Youth Affairs & Sports MoS Kiren Rijiju for the third Test which is slated to begin from February 24. Union Home Minister Amit Shah who also heads the Gujarat Cricket Association is more than likely to be present if the Prime Minister visits. No word of the invite being received or on whether the PM will indeed attend has been received yet.

Crowds allowed at Motera

The grand Motera stadium will also host fans for the first time after the COVID-19 outbreak post which entry of general public has been restricted. The BCCI has confirmed to PTI that 100% of the stadium will be open to the general public during the third and fourth Test between India and England. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has confirmed that it will allow fans to enter the Chepauk stadium for the second Test of the series whereas the first Test beginning from February 5 will be a closed affair.

READ | BCCI & TNCA Decide To Allow 50% Crowd In Chepauk For 2nd India-England Test In Chennai

Test series to begin from Feb 5

England has already arrived in India for what promises to be a gruelling tour of the sub-continent and has also hit the ground running in their initial closed training sessions. All members of the touring party tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday allowing the visitors to resume full training in the bubble from February 3 onwards. On the other hand, the Indian cricket team was seen practising at the Chepauk on Monday after having arrived in Chennai on January 27. The BCCI has also allowed families of the players to be a part of the bio-secure bubble.

READ | England Announce Squad For First 2 Tests Vs India: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes Back In Hut

With a spot in the final of the World Test Championship up for grabs, both teams will be locking horns with their eyes set on the prize. Team India skipper Virat Kohli will return after a short hiatus from Test cricket as he had missed last few Tests against Australia after he opted to travel back home for the birth of his first child. His English counterpart Joe Root has also regained his touch as he smashed Sri Lanka single-handedly in the recently concluded Test series.

READ | Ahead Of Tests, Moeen, Buttler Wary Of India Skipper; Sweat Over How To Get King Kohli Out

While England would be hoping to repeat the heroics of the 2012/13 season where they had registered a 2-1 win, India will be riding on the momentum from the recent historic victory against Australia on their home turf. English selectors have brought stars Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes back into the squad as they set their eyes on the World Test Championship. England has announced 16-man strong squad with an additional six members slated to travel as reserves. Team India have brought back Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma to boost their pace and all-rounders' department as well.

READ | Broad Lauds India's Heroics Vs Aus, Admits Difficult To Defeat Hosts But 'not Impregnable'

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.