'I Was Just Destined': Anil Kumble On His 10-wicket Haul Against Arch-rivals Pakistan

Anil Kumble recalled his outstanding 10-wicket haul against arch-rivals Pakistan during the second Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in Delhi. This had happened in the second innings of that edge-of-seat-thriller. Kumble picked up the final wicket of Wasim Akram who was caught by VVS Laxman at forward short-leg as he ended becoming the second bowler after Englishman Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings.

'I was just destined': Anil Kumble

“After tea, I got 7, 8 and 9. And finished my over and Javagal Srinath had to bowl one, that was probably the toughest he had to bowl. He had to unlearn all his skills and bowl wide. But I didn’t ask him, believe me. I thought, ‘Let’s give Wasim a single.’ But I thought I had to get one that over, because it would have been embarrassing to ask one more. I was just destined. One down in a series, against Pakistan, just so special,” said Kumble during an Instagram chat with former Zimbabwe cricketer Pommie Mbangwa.

The spin legend further said: “It’s like it’s happened yesterday for me. It was special. It was pressure because Pakistan came to India after so long. We had to win at Kotla to square the series. I think I am most effective when the wicket is two-paced and there is uneven bounce."

“Till lunch, Pakistan had got off to a great start. I knew it was a matter of one wicket. After lunch, I changed ends. I got 1, then 2, and then it went on and on. I bowled non-stop from lunch to tea, but I was getting tired. I knew I had a great chance to better my previous best because I was six on six,” he further added.

1999 Delhi Test match

After having lost the opening Test match at Chennai, it was a must-win match for India to stay alive in the three-match series. Chasing a stiff target of 420 to win the series, the visitors were in the driver's seat as openers Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi had added a century-stand. However, when Kumble made the ball talk, the Pakistani batsmen struggled to negotiate with his spin as they kept losing wickets and in the end, 'Jumbo' single-handedly led India to an emphatic win.

