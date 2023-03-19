Anil Kumble Recalls Incredible Story Of How Rohit Sharma Got MI Captaincy From Ponting

Anil Kumble has recalled the moment when Rohit Sharma was handed over the captaincy at Mumbai Indians (MI). Rohit has been the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League as he has led MI to five IPL titles. He will don the lead role again as Mumbai will aim for a fresh start in this upcoming edition.

Ricky Ponting was one of the star players in that IPL auction and Mumbai went all out to acquire the service of the former Australian skipper. But the three-time World Cup champions failed to capitalise and his poor form led to his dismissal from the playing eleven. Rohit subsequently replaced him as the captain and since then it has been an enormous journey for the local boy.

Anil Kumble revealed how Rohit Sharma ended as a Mumbai Indians captain

In an interaction with Jio Cinema, Kumble revealed how the scenario was shaped in 2013. "Mumbai Indians didn't start well in 2013, it was very similar to how RCB started in 2009, where I think we had won only one out of the first five games. Ricky Ponting was the captain and we had to change the captaincy because only four overseas players can play.

"We needed to replace Ricky and then get Rohit Sharma in. I think John Wright needs to get a lot of credit for the way he managed as coach. Yes, my job was to put together a really strong support team and build an ecosystem and a foundation for the franchise when we picked Ricky Ponting at the auction."

The former Indian coach further explained, "The whole intention of choosing him, although he was towards the end of his career, was to bring in someone who had been there, done that. He had won World Cups as captain in a champion team. So we wanted that kind of an approach.

"Unfortunately his batting form didn't support and the team lost four out of the five or six games. We had to make the decision to bring in an overseas player in the playing XI and then choosing another captain. At that point of time, John Wright, I and the owners had the conversation. I still distinctly remember walking into Rohit Sharma's room with John Wright."

Kumble added, "Rohit are you keen to take up the captaincy?" There was no hesitancy, he said, "Yes, I am ready." I think you want to see that kind of confidence, you want to see that kind of self-belief in the player saying that I am ready to take over. Although we had some massive names in the team. Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Pollard, Malinga. We had some really senior players in the group and Rohit said I am ready. The way he led the team, he was calm, composed and very assured of what he wanted on the ground and he took all the right calls."