IND Vs AUS: India Youngster Might Be Rested As Rohit Sharma Returns For 2nd ODI

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Hardik Pandya led Indian cricket team defeated Australia in the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by five wickets and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Team India while bowling first restricted the Aussies to a low score of 188 in the first innings and then while chasing the target suffered an early collapse. The Indian batting lineup lost Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav and were struggling at 16/3 at one stage.

India's regular skipper Rohit Sharma who did not play the first ODI due to personal reasons will be returning to the team in the second ODI. The Indian captain is expected to open with Shubman Gill and this might force the Indian team management to leave wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan out of the mix.

Ishan Kishan to be dropped in the 2nd ODI?

Ishan Kishan has not been able to perform for the Indian team in the last few matches and has just hit a double hundred against Bangladesh back in December 2022. Ishan has been pretty average so far in the white ball format. Much to Kishan's misfortune, Shubman Gill has performing from the other end and has almost sealed his spot in the ODI squad as a regular opener.

As far as the first ODI is concerned, Indian skipper Hardik Pandya invited the Kangaroos to bat first. The Aussies didn't have a good start as Travis Head was knocked over by Mohammed Siraj very early on in the innings. The Aussies tried to come back strong after the early blow. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and skipper Steve Smith tried to play some attacking shots as Australia cruised. The batters couldn't keep up with the tempo as Smith was dismissed off a stunning catch taken by KL Rahul. The Australian batting lineup suffered a massive collapse and were bundled out for188.

The Indian team too had a terrible start to the chase. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill tried to handle the chase but Gill also fell to a fabulous catch by Marnus Labuschagne. Captain Hardik Pandya came in and hit some attacking shots but fell prey to a short ball and was caught at fine leg. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in the end stitched a record sixth-wicket partnership, added 108 runs and helped India cross the finishing line.