IPL 2020: Anil Kumble Reveals What Made KXIP Aggressively Bid For Glenn Maxwell

The head coach as well as the Director of Cricket Operations of Kings XI Punjab Anil Kumble revealed what made the franchise buy Glenn Maxwell during the IPL 2020 Auctions that were held in December last year. The Australian all-rounder was roped in by the 2014 finalists for whopping INR 10.75 Crores after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals as a result of which the 2015 World Cup winner became the second most expensive buy at IPL auctions 2020 after his Aussie team-mate Pat Cummins who was roped in by the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 15 Crores.

'We needed an impact player': Anil Kumble

"In the players' auction we addressed that we needed an impact player and that is why we bought Glenn Maxwell. He can field and bat, he is a gun fielder as well. The other part was that we needed a fast bowler who can bowl at the death that is why we looked at Sheldon Cottrell. Overall we are satisfied with the squad we have. In the end, it's about keeping the things simple," Kumble replied to an ANI inquiry during a virtual interaction.

KXIP in IPL 2020

KL Rahul will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 runners-up during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

The Karnataka cricketer will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

Punjab will kickstart their campaign when they face the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on September 20.

(With ANI Inputs)

