IPL 2020: KXIP Gets Nostalgic As Head Coach Anil Kumble Rolls His Arm Over In The Nets

Anil Kumble is one of the finest spinners to have represented India at the highest level. He is the second bowler after Englishman Jim Laker to take all 10 wickets in an innings of a Test match and is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format with 619 scalps. Even though he has not played competitive cricket for a decade, it seems as if he could not hold back from doing what he loves to do the most, that is to roll his arms and bowl some leg-spin.

'Nostalgia 101: KXIP

Kings XI Punjab had appointed 'Jumbo' as their Head Coach as well as the Director of Cricket Operations but when he got a chance to bowl, he made the most of it. The runners-up of the 2014 edition had posted a video where the former Indian Test skipper was seen bowling during the team's recent net session. What really stands out here is that there are no changes in his bowling action, follow-through, or even in the point of release. At the same time, it also appears that the mentor might also be giving some much-needed batting practice to the frontline batsmen just days ahead of the marquee. The video was posted by KXIP on their official Twitter handle. Take a look.

KL Rahul in IPL 2020

The Karnataka cricketer will be leading KXIP in the IPL 2020 that will be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. Rahul was roped in by the 2014 finalists during the IPL 2018 Auctions after he was released by three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore along with Windies power-hitter Chris Gayle and has been instrumental with the bat for the Punjab franchise in the last two editions of the tournament.

Rahul will be succeeding veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who had led the side in the previous two seasons. The Test specialist was released in last year's auctions and will now be trying his luck in Delhi Capitals. KXIP has not made it to the playoffs since the 2014 edition and had to be satisfied finishing as the wooden-spooners on most of the occasions. They will be hoping to secure a playoff berth this time around as their hunt for a maiden silverware continues.

