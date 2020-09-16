Home
IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar Decodes The Biggest Challenge For CSK Skipper MS Dhoni

Sanjay Bangar decoded the most challenging aspect for the Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in IPL 2020 that gets underway from September 19

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Sanjay Bangar

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels that managing Chennai Super Kings' senior players will be the most challenging aspect for skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Bangar said since the T20 format is based on athleticism and agility plays a key role, he will be eager to watch how Dhoni plays his part as a captain. On top of them all, the three-time winners will be without the services of two of their seasoned campaigners Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

'The most challenging aspect will be': Sanjay Bangar

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Cricket Connected, Bangar said, "MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on the field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players."

"The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him," he added.

CSK in IPL 2020

The former champions will be without the services of two of their prolific players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh who have backed out from the tournament due to personal reasons. Nonetheless, the 'Yellow Army' will be hoping to overcome all odds when they take to the field in a few days' time as they eye their fourth IPL crown.

Chennai will face the reigning champions as well as arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how will CSK be able to compensate for their number three spot in Raina's absence. The three-time winners will be expecting two of their veteran batsmen Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson to fill the prolific southpaw's shoes in IPL 2020. 

MS Dhoni on the other hand will be making his return to competitive cricket for the first time more than 14 months.

READ: IPL 2020: Dean Jones Reckons That Raina's Absence Might Make Things Difficult For CSK

(Image Courtesy: PTI)

(With ANI Inputs)

 

