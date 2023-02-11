'Annihilation. Domination': Cricket World Hails India After They Crush Australia In Nagpur

The Indian cricketing fraternity was upbeat on watching India seal a victory by an innings and 132 runs over Australia in the first Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy on Saturday. The match concluded on the third day itself, courtesy of an all-round performance by the team. Day 3 kicked off with Axar Patel scoring 84 runs and taking India’s total to 400 runs in the second innings.

In the third innings, R Ashwin contributed with a fifer, alongside three and two wickets respectively by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami. The Aussies were bowled out on the score of 91 runs, handing India a massive victory and a 1-0 series lead. Earlier in the first innings of the match, Jadeja registered a fifer, while Ashwin took three wickets.

In the second innings, captain Rohit Sharma hit 120 runs, while Jadeja and Axar Patel followed with knocks of 70 and 84 runs respectively. Aussie debutant Todd Murphy took a seven-wicket haul in the second innings. Here’s a look at how the cricketing world reacted to Rohit Sharma and co.’s win.

Indian cricket fraternity reacts to India's win in Nagpur

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official social media handle earlier in the day after India amassed 400 runs in the second innings. “India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11!,” Tendulkar said.

India were 5 down even before we got the lead, and now we are ahead by 223 runs. Speaks a lot about our batting depth and contributions by our lower order. Well done @akshar2026 & @MdShami11!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/XMYA5IifxS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 11, 2023

"If just one team struggles, it's the skills"

Meanwhile, Jaffer spoke about the much debated Nagpur pitch and said, “Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India #INDvAUS”.

Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. If both teams struggle, it's the pitch. If just one team struggles, it's the skills. Well played Team India 🇮🇳 👏🏽 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/b7QgZXlCXU — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 11, 2023

Irfan Pathan cricticized the Australian side by saying, “How many Australian teams have come to India and played like this? This is embarrassing performance from them. #INDvsAUS”. In the meantime, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra reacted to India’s win and said, “Annihilation. Domination. #IndvAus #BGT”. Suresh Raina also congratulated the Indian team.

How many Australian teams have come to India and played like this? This is embarrassing performance from them. #INDvsAUS — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 11, 2023

At the same time, the ICC also congratulated India for the win and said, “Domination. Outstanding effort from India to go 1-0 up against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy”.