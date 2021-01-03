Anrich Nortje Rattles Sri Lanka Batting Line-up, Registers Career's 2nd Fifer In 2nd Test

Riding high on confidence after the mammoth victory in the first Test, South African pacers rattled Sri Lankans in the first innings of the second Test as the visitors have been bundled up for just 157. The pace attack led by Anrich Nortje, in absence of star speedster Kagiso Rabada, gunned down each batsman cheaply except Kusal Perera who went on to score 60 before falling prey to Wiaan Mulder. Nortje wreaked complete havoc at the Wanderers as went on to pick 6 scalps, registering his second five-wicket hall in Tests.

Nortje got the first breakthrough for the hosts as he dismissed Lankan skipper Karunaratne for just two runs. He then teamed up with van der Dussen to dismiss Minod Bhanuka. After a brief fightback from the hosts, Nortje's pace proved to be too fiery for the Lankans as he swiftly cleaned up the tail. Dickwella, Dhanaka and Chameera all fell to Nortje before the Proteas' speedster hit the bullseye of Asita Fernanado's stumps to end the Lankan innings.

Here's how netizens reacted to Nortje's fiery spell:

Nortje and Mulder are on fire 🔥these bowlers maaan😭😭🔥🔥🔥 — Bubbles (@Chinchilla_Chen) January 3, 2021

Nortje is terrorizing these batsmen, bowling really fast ❤️ I really need him to get as destructive and lethal and Mitch Johnson when he was breaking Fingers, hitting elbows and taking wickets...zazisoyika iProteas ngokya 😂🔥 — Ta West (@wfreemantle) January 3, 2021

Lankans miss big guns

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat in the second and final test against South Africa on Sunday. The touring party was forced to make four changes as - Dinesh Chandimal, allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva and fast bowlers Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara - sustained injuries in Sri Lanka's innings and 45-run loss in the first match. The Lankans have now set their eyes on victory at Johannesburg to level the series.

Lahiru Thirimanne, Minod Bhanuka, Dusmantha Chameera and Asitha Fernando came in to the team at the Wanderers in Johannesburg, with batsman Bhanuka and fast bowler Fernando making their test debuts. South Africa selected an unchanged team as it looks to seal the two-test series. That meant no place for fit-again fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who is being saved for upcoming series against Pakistan and Australia. That means Lutho Sipamla retained his place in the team after taking six wickets on debut in the first test.

