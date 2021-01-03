Tail-enders Naseem Shah & Mohammad Abbas' Hilarious Conversation Caught On Stump-mic

Tail-enders Naseem Shah and Mohammad Abbas had a gala time in the middle during Pakistan's first innings against New Zealand in the all-important second Test match at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. While both of them looked to take their team to a respectable first-innings total, it was their hilarious conversation in Urdu that stood out the most.

'Single karna hai varna...'

The incident took place during the 83rd over of Pakistan's first innings when the scorecard read 293/9 and veteran Kiwi pacer Tim Southee was about to bowl the next over. Youngster Naseem Shah had already scored eight runs by that point in time and looked well-set out in the middle, whereas, his bowling partner Mohammad Abbas was yet to open his account after having faced just a single delivery and that is when Shah urged his co-pacer to try and get off the mark as soon as possible.

“Abbas bhai. Aapko pata hai sari zimmedaari mere upar hai. Single karna hai varna daant pad jaayegi” the stump mic caught the 17-year-old as saying as Abbas was heard having a hearty laugh over it.

Did Mohammad Abbas oblige?

Not only did Mohammad Abbas get off the mark but also remained unbeaten in the end as Naseem Shah was dismissed after adding four more runs to the team's total. He was caught behind by Tom Latham off premier pacer Trent Boult when he decided to chase a widish delivery that was bowled a bit outside the off-stump (fourth & fifth stump line) only to get a thick outside edge as the keeper made no mistake behind the stumps and Pakistan were bundled out for 297 in their first innings after they were asked to bat by the Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson.

Former Test captain and red-ball specialist Azhar Ali top-scored for the visitors with an important 93 while captain Mohammad Rizwan contributed with a 71-ball 61. Tall speedster Kyle Jamieson was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand as he registered a fifer. He finished with figures of 5/69 from his 21 overs.

