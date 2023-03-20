Anurag Thakur Opens Up On Team India's Participation In Asia Cup: 'Let BCCI Take The Call'

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India Anurag Thakur shed light on India’s participation in the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan during a media interaction on Sunday. Earlier in October last year, Thakur had notably said that the home ministry will decide whether Team India travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup. However, speaking to reporters on Sunday, the Sports Minister revealed that it’s a call that will be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Let the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take a call on Indian team's participation in Asia Cup first, then only the sports ministry and home ministry will decide,” Thakur told reporters. The debate about India not traveling to their neighboring country for the marquee continental tournament surfaced after the 2022 edition after BCCI secretary Jay Shah claimed that the Asia Cup will be shifted out of Pakistan.

Will Pakistan lose the hosting rights for Asia Cup 2023?

This became the talk of the town for Asian cricket as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threatened India by saying they will pull out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in India. Having said that, as per the Sports Minister, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah remains one of the key officials who will decide whether the tournament will be shifted out of Pakistan or Team India will travel to the country.

Meanwhile, speaking to the reporters, Thakur also shed light on the central government’s plans to take Indian sports to a new level. “As of now we have sanctioned 945 Khelo India centers and before August 15 the government will achieve the target of 1,000 such centers across the country. Our goal is to start at least one Khelo India center in each district,” he said.

“The central government is focused on the promotion of sports. In 2014, the 900 crore sports budget rose to 3,397 crores. Even the five-year plan of Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) has been extended to another five years,” Thakur added. The Sports Minister went on to explain how the TOPS scheme is helping the nation produce elite-level athletes.