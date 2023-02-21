Last Updated:

Anurag Thakur Hails Indian Shooters For Medal-winning Show At ISSF Shooting World Cup

The Indian shooters earned another goal medal at the ISSF Shooting World Cup 2023 in Cairo after Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won the 10m AP Mixed Team event.

Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India Anurag Thakur congratulated Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar for winning the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup 2023. Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and hailed the pair for their milestone. This was India’s second gold medal of the competition, which took its tally to a total of three.

Sangwan and Tomar defeated Serbia in the final to clinch the prestigious gold with a score of 16-10. ”India strikes at the ISSF Shooting World Cup, Cairo 2023! Congratulations to @SangwanRhythm & Varun Tomar on their superb performance in the 10m AP Mixed Team event. Defeating Serbia in the final with a score of 16-10 is a remarkable feat. Way to go champions," Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted.

India's medal tally opened with Varun Tomar's bronze medal

Earlier on February 19, India opened their medal tally after 19-year-old Varun Tomar won the bronze medal by finishing third in the Men’s10m Air Pistol event. India’s Rudrankksh Patil and Narmada Nitin then teamed up to win another gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event. This was India’s first goal in the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Cairo, Egypt.

