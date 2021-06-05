Anushka Sharma Posts Picture From WTC Final Venue With Hilarious Jibe At Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday to post a picture from The Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton, where the inaugural edition of the WTC final is slated to take place between India and New Zealand. However, what captured netizens' attention was Anushka's caption, where she took a hilarious jibe at her husband Virat Kohli, saying "Don't bring work home" is not going to be applicable to the Indian skipper, referring to Team India's stay at the on-site hotel in Southampton. The entire Indian squad, including their family members, are currently quarantining at the Hilton Ageas Bowl, which is near to the stadium where the WTC final is scheduled to be held.

'Not applicable to Kohli'

"Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium," Anushka captioned the post, which was accompanied by a yellow face smiling emoji. The post has garnered more than 8,00,000 likes since being shared an hour ago. Netizens have flooded the comment section of the post with red heart emojis and appreciative messages.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently papped at the Mumbai Airport with their baby daughter, Vamika. The couple and the Indian cricket team were flying to the United Kingdom for their upcoming matches against New Zealand and England. Anushka and Kohli were snapped while getting off the team bus. While Anushka was wearing a full-black outfit, Kohli was sporting his Team India's training kit.

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli arrived in the United Kingdom on June 3 to take part in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The team will initially resume training in groups before starting in full after at least 10 days. Meanwhile, the New Zealand side will join the WTC final bio-bubble after the completion of their second Test match against England on June 14. The inaugural edition of the WTC final will take place in Southampton, starting June 18. India is also slated to play a five-match Test series against England between August and September.

IMAGE: AnushkaSharma/Insta/PTI