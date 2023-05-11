'Are we beggars?': Furious Ex-Pakistan player blasts PCB, tears 'cheap' tickets and offers money- WATCH

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed has come out heavily on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and has made a blasting statement on the Najam Sethi-led governing body. While speaking on a news channel in Pakistan, the former Pakistani bowler lashed out at the PCB as he feels that they have treated them as beggars. A video for the same was shared by Tanvir Ahmed on his official Twitter handle.

The clip that Ahmed shared on his personal Twitter handle showcases a Pakistan TV presenter asking him questions about his recent feud with the board. To which an infuriated Tanvir replied, "You talked about people, talked about tickets, see I have received tickets from PCB. I am so angry seeing this, now tell me, as test players PCB has sent us tickets. Tickets worth Rs 1000 each have been sent"

While venting out his frustration with PCB, Ahmed added:

Tell me, as a test cricketer, PCB is sending us tickets, so shouldn't we be sending tickets for the chairman's box? Shouldn't we send VVIP tickets, these 1000 rupees tickets, are we beggars? Change your mindset. Will you send these 1000 rupees tickets to Javed Miandad? Will you send these thousand rupees tickets to Shahid Afridi? Means who are we? I tear such thousand rupees tickets like this and throw them like this.

WATCH Tanvir tear into Najam Sethi-led PCB

Hum koi bhikari nahi hain jo PCB humain 1000 rupees waley ticket's bhejwa raha ha pic.twitter.com/8wf3eo9Hm7 — Tanveer Says (@ImTanveerA) May 3, 2023

"12000 rupees are made from these 12 tickets, these are in my pocket. I will give them in your hands. We have served Pakistan. If they send tickets for every match, you should send them. If you don't want to send, don't send. If you want to send, send in the right way, we are not beggars. Why don't you send free tickets to common people, send us for some reason because we have served Pakistan, and this is your job. Mr. Najam Sethi, look at your people, to whom these tickets are to be sent and to whom not. There were no people inside the National Stadium anyway, even if there are people, you should send us the right tickets. If you want me to pay for it, I will send the money", Tanvir Ahmed continued

Here's how netizens reacted to Tanvir Ahmed's statement

Yeh ap k stats hain bhai..konsi khidmat ki hai is mulk k lye? pic.twitter.com/jZ1weo6qAe — Yasir (@Yasir12757533) May 3, 2023

Sir jitni apki pace thi ap sey paisay ley kar bhi ticket nai deni chahiye apko. Wadda aya test kriketer — Hassan (@Gotoxytop2) May 4, 2023

U mean jo 1000 walay ticket le kar awam bethi hai wo bhikari hai? — Observer (@iamatiflateef) May 4, 2023

Who is Tanvir Ahmed?

Tanvir Ahmed is a former Pakistan bowler who made his Test debut against South Africa in 2010. The bowler has played five tests and has taken 17 wickets with his best figures to be against the Proteas being 6/120.