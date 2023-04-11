'Babar Azam Needs To Be Replaced': Najam Sethi Reveals Shahid Afridi-led Panel's Decision

Najam Sethi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has disclosed that the interim selection committee, led by Shahid Afridi, had initially proposed to replace Babar Azam as the captain of the men's cricket team. However, the committee later changed its mind and decided to continue with Babar as the skipper after the members were appointed for the board. The selection committee for Pakistan's home series against New Zealand included the likes of Shahid Afridi as the interim chief selector, along with Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum, with Haroon Rashid as the Convener.

According to Sethi, he sought advice from people he trusted before making decisions and did not make such a crucial decision on his own. He further explained that the PCB selectors had told him before their appointment that Babar needed to be replaced as captain, but they changed their minds once they came on board. He also mentioned that he had informed them that they had the right to change their minds.

PCB Chief Najam Sethi as quoted by Cricket Pakistan said:

"I say it again and again. I don’t take decisions like these [changing captain] myself. I take advice from people whom I trust. We made an interim selection committee when we took charge. Before the selectors came on board, they told us that there will need to be some changes and Babar needs to be replaced as captain as well. However, as soon as they were appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar. I told them that you are entitled to change your mind.

After the series against New Zealand, Afridi resigned from the post due to a lack of time for meetings. The PCB later appointed Haroon Rashid as the Chairman of the men’s National Selection Committee, replacing Afridi. The Pakistan Cricket Board went through a series of changes last year after Ramiz Raja was sacked as the chairman of the apex cricketing body. Najam Sethi was appointed in his place to oversee the work at the board. The changes were made after Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan stepped down and Shehbaz Sharif came in his place.

