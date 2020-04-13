Arjun Tendulkar Names England's Danielle Wyatt As His Favourite Women's Cricketer

The coronavirus pandemic has forced everyone to stay indoors in order to contain the deadly virus and cricketers are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this time off and have been extremely active on social media. Cricketers are involved in Q and A sessions, Twitter interactions and Instagram live sessions for example.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is also doing the same during his stay in Mumbai. He is with his family at the moment and it seems he is certainly missing cricket. On Saturday, he decided to use the ‘Ask Me Anything’ feature on Instagram and answered quite a few interesting questions which came his way.

Arjun Tendulkar names his favourite women's cricketer

During the interaction, one of the fans asked him to name his favourite women's cricketer. Arjun Tendulkar picked England cricketer Danielle Wyatt for the same. Arjun Tendulkar and Danielle Wyatt are known to be very good friends as they keep commenting on each other’s posts time and again.

Arjun Tendulkar was also asked about his favourite all-rounder in world cricket. Arjun Tendulkar, who is a pace-bowling all-rounder himself, answered with England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes'name. Arjun Tendulkar's answer didn't come as a surprise as Ben Stokes has always risen up to the occasion and has bailed his country out of dire situations on several occasions.

In the 2019 World Cup final, Ben Stokes played a magnificent knock to help England tie and then also batted in the Super Over for a historic victory. A month later, in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Ben Stokes added 71 runs for the last wicket with Jack Leach to create history in a steep chase with his 135* and most importantly, keep the Ashes alive.

Arjun Tendulkar was asked a lot of questions and the southpaw mentioned certain anecdotes as well and it was clear that his favourite game was PUBG. Besides PUBG, Arjun Tendulkar also named Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson as his favourite left-arm pacers.

IMAGE COURTESY: ARJUN TENDULKAR INSTAGRAM