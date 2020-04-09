Harbhajan Singh Recalls Sachin Tendulkar Dancing For First Time Ever After 2011 WC Win

9 years ago, Team India and its billion fans realised their dream of lifting the ICC Cricket World Cup. India had first won the trophy in 1983 and since then, the trophy continued to elude the Men in Blue. The 2011 World Cup was very important because it was widely considered as Sachin Tendulkar's final World Cup outing and the world's greatest batsman had not been able to achieve his World Cup dream even once in his then-22 year journey.

Harbhajan Singh reveals how Sachin Tendulkar was elated on winning the 2011 World Cup

On April 2, 2011, when MS Dhoni finished off the World Cup final in style, Sachin Tendulkar realised his childhood dream of lifting the World Cup for India. According to a report by IANS, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh looked back and talked about the historic night on a TV channel. Harbhajan Singh mentioned how after winning the World Cup, he saw the usually shy Sachin Tendulkar dance in front of everyone without bothering about what people would think of him. Harbhajan Singh further reflected on how he slept that night with the World Cup medal still on him. The off-spinner also revealed that the 2011 World Cup win was the first time he cried in front of everyone.

The Indian team's journey in the 2011 World Cup

India were the favourites coming into the 2011 World Cup, especially because the tournament was supposed to be played in India. The team delivered an all-round effort with Sachin Tendulkar being the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. Zaheer Khan was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 21 scalps. Yuvraj Singh became the man of the tournament with memorable performances with the bat and the ball. Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni were the heroes of the final as the former scored 97 while Dhoni scored 91* to take India home. India have not been able to win the World Cup since the 2011 tournament. In 2015, they lost the semi-final against Australia and in 2019, they lost the semi-final against New Zealand.

Harbhajan Singh gets flak for donating to Shahid Afridi's COVID-19 fund

Harbhajan Singh recently contributed to Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi's foundation for COVID-19 relief along with Yuvraj Singh. Both the cricketers were heavily criticised on social media for supporting Afridi despite his opposing ideologies. Harbhajan Singh then took to Twitter to hit back at critics.

