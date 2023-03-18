Arshdeep Singh Set For English County Stint, To Join Kent For 5 Matches

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will be seen donning the jersey for Kent in the County Championship, the club has announced. Arshdeep will be available for five matches as he will be the fourth Indian to feature for the English side. Indian coach Rahul Dravid did enjoy a fruitful spell with Kent during his playing days.

Indian pacer set to join Kent in County Championship

The youngster is expected to play a part in County matches against Surrey, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Essex and Nottinghamshire upon his arrival at the club. Arshdeep emerged in the previous IPL as the Punjab Kings bowler earned severe plaudits for his brilliant death bowling.

Arshdeep revealed Rahul Dravid's words helped him in taking the decision. “I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent’s Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history.”

Kent’s Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said, "We’re delighted to have a player of Arshdeep’s potential join us for five matches this Summer."

"He has demonstrated that he has world class skills with the white ball, and I am very confident he will be able to put those skills to good use with the red ball in the County Championship."

🇮🇳✍️ We're delighted to announce that @arshdeepsinghh will be a Kent cricketer for up to five @CountyChamp matches this Summer — Kent Cricket (@KentCricket) March 17, 2023

Arshdeep has already featured 29 times for India since he debuted in the New Zealand series in November last year. A number of esteemed personalities including Sam Billings welcomed the player.

Welcome legend 🙏🏼👍🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) March 17, 2023

Welcome to @KentCricket @arshdeepsinghh . Great to have you at the club this summer. https://t.co/AgF7Kus6tX — Matt Walker (@mattwalker275) March 17, 2023

Kanwar Shumshere Singh and Indian pacer Navdeep Saini had also stints with Kent. He has been retained by Punjab Kings for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League and will play a crucial role in the cash-rich league.