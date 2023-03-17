IPL 2023: LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir Gives Brilliant Reply When Asked To Name 'best Jersey'

IPL 2023: With just a few days left in the Indian Premier League 2023 to start, each and every team of the tournament have started to unveil their jerseys. Teams like Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants etc have already revealed their jerseys for the 2023 season of the IPL.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has been one of the most legendary players in the Indian Premier League as he led the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title in 2012 and 2014. Gambhir is now the mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants and the team did well in their debut season and reached the season playoffs.

'The best jersey is the jersey that wins', Gambhir said

Now, during a public session, Gautam Gambhir was asked which team has the best IPL jersey. Gambhir came with an epic reply to the question and said the best jersey is which always wins.

Gambhir said, "Always believed one thing, the best jersey is the jersey that wins." Lucknow Super Giants recently revealed their jersey for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League which is completely different from the jersey of the 2022 season of the tournament.

If we have a deep look at the LSG jersey so we can see see the alphabet come to life in an interconnected three-dimensional pattern — the more you look at it, the more you see it unfold, in the most mesmerizing way. The jersey is also filled with Lucknow culture and art and also the jersey consists of joyful colors that are always loved by Indian cricket fans.

Getting back to the Indian Premier League season 16 so the tournament will start on March 31, 2023, with the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings taking on the reigning champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian Premier League will be seen returning to its home and away matches format which it used to be till the 2019 season but has to be suspended for the next three editions due to the corona pandemic.