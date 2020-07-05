IPL Money Goes To Players & Taxes: BCCI Treasurer Says 'office Bearers Are Not Recipients'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Treasurer Arun Dhumal has said that the money that is generated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) goes to players and in paying taxes and not to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly or the Secretary of the national cricket board Jay Shah. The IPL is famously known as the 'cash-rich' tournament and reportedly, it is also known as a 'money-spinner' as well as a 'money-making' tournament.

“This whole talk that IPL is a money-making machine, so be it. Who takes that money? That money goes to the players, that money doesn’t go to any office bearers. That money goes to the welfare of the nation, the travel and tourism industry, in terms of industries being revived, in terms of taxes being paid,” said Dhumal while speaking to Cricbuzz.

“So why opposition for the money? Money is paid to the players and all those people who are there to organise the tournament. Media has to change the stance and tell about the benefit of this tournament that is happening", he added.

“If BCCI is paying thousands of crores in taxes, it is going in nation-building, it is not going to Mr. Sourav Ganguly or Mr. Jay Shah or myself. Right? So you should be happy if money is being made rather than money being spent on sports", the BCCI Treasurer further added.