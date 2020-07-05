Nasser Hussain Recalls Having Countless Team Meetings To Plot Getting Sachin Tendulkar Out

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain recalled the struggles during his days as the skipper to trap the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar and revealed that he had forgotten the countless team meetings he had chaired discussing how to get the legend's wicket. The former England skipper hailed the ICC Hall of Famer and said that he had a 'magnificent technique'. In a conversation with Ian Bishop and Elma Smit in ICC's podcast 'Cricket Inside Out', Nasser Hussain revealed that he had forgotten the count of the number of meetings held by the team to discuss the strategy to get Sachin Tendulkar out.

'Magnificent technique'

"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique. When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out," Hussain recalled. Hussain added, "For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him. "Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines," Bishop said.

Nasser Hussian hails Ganguly

Nasser Hussain has come forward and said that he has enjoyed playing against his former Indian counterpart Sourav Ganguly. Hussain and Ganguly had enjoyed a fierce on-field rivalry back in 2002. It had so happened that England had won the all-important final match of the six-match bilateral ODI series against India in early 2002 to level the series. However, Ganguly & Co. returned the favor in the tri-series final later that year that was played at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's.

"The Natwest final against India is my most favourite and least favourite game I have ever played in. It is one of the great ODI games that we had in that generation. India had not made it to the finals for a long time and it was looking that they would lose the finals," Hussain said during the podcast.

"I enjoyed playing against Ganguly. I have always said, Ganguly made Indian cricket tough, before Sourav they were just a nice bunch to play with, Sourav made them into a tough and determined side. When he took his shirt off in the finals, it was trademark, Ganguly. I am a massive fan of him," he added.

(With agency inputs)