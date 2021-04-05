As IPL 2021 Nears, Jos Buttler Picks Two Most Destructive Batsmen In T20 Cricket

England's wicket-keeper batsman and one of the most destructive players in contemporary cricket, Jos Buttler recently answered some of his fans' questions. Jos Buttler who plays for Rajasthan in the IPL joined the bio-bubble zone of his respective team after the conclusion of India vs England series. With IPL 2021 is taking place behind closed doors due to the pandemic, the franchises are keeping sure that the fans do not lose their interest and therefore they are coming with different kinds of interactive sessions. Recently, Buttler named Chris Gayle and Andre Russell as two batsmen who he thinks are the most destructive in T20.

'He is scar to bowl at':

In a question-answer session video shared by the Rajasthan franchise on its Twitter handle, Buttler interacted with Indian fans and picked Chris Gayle and Andre Russell as the most destructive T20 batsman. "There's few out there at the moment. It's hard to look past West Indian batsmen I'd say. Chris Gayle obviously has been so destructive for such a long period of time. Obviously, Andre Russell when he gets going, he is pretty formidable and scary to bowl at. So I am gonna say, Chris Gayle and Andre Russell."

During the question-answer session, Buttler was also asked that who is his current favourite player? Buttler said, "I'd probably say is Quinton de Kock. He is a South-African wicket-keeper batsman, obviously for myself someone I look to. The way he plays. I love the free spirit he plays with. I think left-handers always look better than the right-handers as well." READ | Will Sanju Samson become 'Captain Cool 2.0'? Here's what the Rajasthan skipper thinks

Butler also talked about Rajasthan's new captain Sanju Samson and Rajasthan's new director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara. Butler on Sanju Samson said that it is fantastic that Sanju is Rajasthan's captain this year and he is really excited to play under him. "It's obviously a great story with Sanju having been with Royals since he was 17 and now nearly 10 years later to be appointed as the captain for this IPL season is hugely exciting. He is a top player, he is a great human being and I' sure he is gonna be a great leader. So, I am really excited to play under Sanju."

On Kumar Sangakkara, Butler said that he is really excited to work with him during this IPL as he is one of the greats of the game.

As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side will take on the KL Rahul-led team Punjab in their opening match of the on April 12 at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

(Image Credits: AP)