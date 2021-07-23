As Yuzvendra Chahal Turns 31, Wife Dhanashree Wishes Him Saying 'extremely Proud Of You'

Yuzvendra Chahal turned 31 years old on Friday, July 23, and the cricketing community along with his fans left some heartwarming wishes for the Indian leg-break bowler. Chahal is currently on tour in Sri Lanka serving the Indian cricket team. He made a strong comeback in the ODI series by picking three crucial wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series. His wife Dhanashree Verma also showered some love and appreciation for her husband whom she tied the knot with on December 22, 2020.

Dhanashree's birthday post for 'Yuzi'

Dhanashree Verma took to Instagram to share a beautiful message for her husband who would be celebrating his 31st birthday with his teammates back in Sri Lanka. Letting her feelings know about the cricketer she called his contributions towards the country unbeatable. Sharing photos of them, Dhanashree drafted, “When you talk about being humble, being kind, helpful, being polite, selfless and to carry those qualities along with some serious skills then that’s Mr Yuzvendra Chahal. You have no airs about your status and that’s not easy to achieve at this level. What you do for the people and for the country is unbeatable.” “You have a big heart. I have grown and learnt a lot from you… I’m always extremely proud of you @yuzi_chahal23. Happy birthday,” she further wrote.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comeback

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, India’s wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav & Yuzvendra Chahal, also known as Kul-Cha, made comeback in international cricket after 749 days in the first ODI. That was the first time that both featured in India’s playing XI since the group stage match against England in the 2019 World Cup. Chahal, who was going through a rough patch in the IPL 2021 where he could only pick four wickets in seven games, has slowly picked up form. In the last match, he also picked two wickets of Avishka Fernando and Dasun Shanaka. In the second ODI, the Sri Lankan side was looking pretty good with a score of 77-0 till the 14th over before Shikhar Dhawan decided to hand the ball over to Chahal. And as expected, the leggy did not fail to impress, picking up two wickets in two balls.

The cricketing fraternity also came out to show some love and pour their wishes to Yuzvendra Chahal on his 31st birthday.

🔹 104 international games & 159 wickets

🔹 Fastest Indian bowler to scalp 50 T20I wickets

🔹 1st Indian bowler (Men's) to take a 5-wicket haul in T20Is



Here's wishing #TeamIndia leg-spinner @yuzi_chahal a very happy birthday. 🎂👏 pic.twitter.com/Oce5MMlnYW — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2021

🌟 Fastest Indian to 50 T20I wickets

🌟 6/25 - The best T20I figures by an Indian spinner



Happy birthday to @yuzi_chahal 🎂 pic.twitter.com/WcCHvqV1nT — ICC (@ICC) July 23, 2021

