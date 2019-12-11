Asghar Afghan Reappointed As Afghanistan's Skipper Across All Formats

In a sudden turn of events, Afghanistan Cricket Board reappointed Asghar Afghan as the team's captain across all three formats of the game on Wednesday. The Afghanistan Cricket Board had replaced Afghan as the skipper right before the World Cup, handing over the reins to Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, and Rashid Khan. However, after the team's dismal performance against the West Indies in India, it looks like the ACB has decided to go back to its original strategy and has renamed Asghar Afghan as the team's skipper. A change in the guard did not work for Afghanistan as the team saw a winless drought in the World Cup under Gulabdin Naib and lost T20s and Tests under Rashid Khan

Afghanistan reappoint Afghan as skipper for all three formats

As per the decision by ACB Top management , Senior player Asghar Afghan is reappointed as team Afghanistan's Captain across formats. — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 11, 2019

