Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)

The past decade has witnessed a plethora of ODI excellence from individuals across the world. It is quite evident that the cash-rich T20 leagues are slowly winning over audiences. However, competitive ODI World Cups like 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions have proven that 50-overs format still holds a significant place in this beautiful game. Here, we take a look back across the past decade and present you the best ODI World XI from 2010 to 2019.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others feature in our ODI XI of the decade (2010-2019)

Rohit Sharma

The Indian batting superstar has been in a prolific run-scoring spree ever since he was promoted to open the innings. He finished the recently concluded ODI World Cup in England as the tournament’s highest run-getter. The Hitman has plundered 27 ODI centuries in the decade and 25 since ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

David Warner

The explosive Australian opener maintained his exceptional form in white-ball cricket for a major part of the last 10 years. Additionally, Warner was just one run behind Rohit Sharma among highest run-getters in this year’s World Cup. A sight of Rohit and Warner opening the innings together can send shivers down the spine of any bowling attack.

Virat Kohli

No other batter in international cricket has dominated the ODI format as Virat Kohli has. 42 of his 43 ODI centuries have come since 2010 itself which also puts him second on the all-time list of ODI century makers behind retired cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

AB de Villiers

Mr. 360 degree was adjudged as the ODI player of the year by ICC in 2010, 2014 and 2015. His adventurous 149 from just 44 balls against West Indies and 162 not out off 66 balls against the same opposition remains some of the highlights of the decade.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes made his ODI debut in 2011 and has played 95 ODIs for England since then. In spite of the limited opportunities, Stokes finally cemented his place in England’s playing XI after some blitzkrieg performances in the past few years. His all-round capabilities also enabled England to win their first-ever ICC Cricket World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan

With his many match-winning efforts, Shakib Al Hasan has written his name among the greatest all-rounders the game has ever seen. The stylish left-hander accumulated 4,276 runs in 131 matches in the last 10 years. In addition to his heroics with the bat, Shakib was also the second-highest wicket-taker of the decade with 177 wickets.

MS Dhoni (c and wk)

MS Dhoni successfully led team India to ICC World Cup 2011 victory. Dhoni’s abilities behind the stumps and his flair of approaching ODI run-chases makes him one of the greatest limited-overs cricketer of all time.

Lasith Malinga

The Sri Lankan speed wizard is the only fast bowler to pick up over 200 ODI wickets this decade. For many years, Malinga remained the backbone of Sri Lanka’s bowling attack before finally retiring from the format earlier this year.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah is widely regarding as one of the best death bowlers in the world. He is also currently ranked No 1 in ICC ODI bowler’s rankings.

Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir with his leg-spin won South Africa many matches in the last 10 years. He picked up 173 wickets in 104 matches between 2010 and 2019.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc picked up 172 ODI wickets in just 85 games since his debut in 2010. The speedster was also the leading wicket-taker in the last two World Cups and would prove to be a worthy companion to the likes of Malinga and Bumrah.

