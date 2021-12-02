Ashes 2021: Australia Confirm Alex Carey As Tim Paine Replacement Behind The Stumps

With Tim Paine no longer present behind the stumps, Australia are set to have a new wicketkeeper, with Alex Carey being confirmed to don the gloves for the first two Ashes Tests. According to Cricket Australia, Alex Carey edged out Josh Inglis to take the spot. Following the confirmation, Alex Carey is set to become the 461st player to represent the Australian men's Test team.

England vs Australia: Alex Carey added to the Ashes squad

Ahead of his Test debut in England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test, Alex Carey told the press, "I can’t even remember, I was pretty speechless and smiling from ear to ear. All my mates at the SACA (South Australian Cricket Association), my phone started to blow up a bit this morning which is nice, definitely feeling loved. I’m really excited. It is Test cricket and it’s a dream come true."

He further said, "I am incredibly humbled by this opportunity. It’s an exciting build-up for what is a huge series ahead. My focus is on preparing and playing my part in helping Australia secure the Ashes. This is also for my dad who has been my coach, mentor and mate, my mum, my wife Eloise, kids Louis and Clementine, my brother and sister and all of those who have supported me. I will be doing my absolute best to make them and our country proud."

Alex Carey career

Alex Carey had earlier captained Australia's 50-over side this year in Barbados due to an injury to Aaron Finch, and led them to a series win against the West Indies. So far, the 30-year-old Alex Carey has played 45 ODIs and 38 T20Is for Australia, with 70 catches and 15 stumpings across formats.

The wicketkeeper-batsman averages 36.45 in the ODI format, making a century last year against England. He also has five half-centuries to his name, three of which were at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Ashes 2021-22 schedule

The first Ashes Test is scheduled to get underway from Wednesday, December 8 at the 'Gabba' in Brisbane. Following the Brisbane Test, the 2nd Australia vs England Ashes Test will be a Day-Night affair and will be played at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20.

The two teams will then be involved in the Boxing Day and New Year’s Tests, to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively. The final Test is currently scheduled to be played at Perth’s Optus Stadium (January 14-18).